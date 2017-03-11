NOTICE

TO: ALL CLAIMANTS AGAINST VILLAGE OF PORT HENRY,

ESSEX COUNTY, NEW YORK

Pursuant to the provisions of New York General Municipal Law Section 787(2), you are hereby notified that dissolution proceedings pursuant to New York General Municipal Law Article 17-A, Title 3, were successfully completed and dissolution of the Village of Port Henry, Essex County, New York shall be effective on March 31, 2017.

You are further notified that all claimants against the Village are required to present their respective accounts, claims, and demands against the Village (excluding outstanding securities of the Village) in writing and in detail, to the Village Treasurer at 4303 Main Street, Port Henry, NY 12974, on or before March 31, 2017 and to the Moriah Town Supervisor at 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974 from April 1, 2017 to July 1, 2017. All claims and demands which are not presented and filed as provided in this Notice and on or before the date specified in this Notice shall be forever barred as against the Village, its assets, its elected and appointed officials and its employees, except as provided by law.

Dated: March 3, 2017

Village of Port Henry, Essex County, New York

By Order of its Board of Trustees

General Municipal Law

787. Winding down the affairs of a dissolved local government entity

1. Upon the successful completion of dissolution proceedings pursuant to this title, the governing body of the dissolving local government entity shall wind down the affairs thereof, dispose of its property as provided by law, make provisions for the payment of all indebtedness thereof and for the performance of its contracts and obligations, and, if applicable and appropriate under law, levy taxes and assessments as necessary to accomplish the dissolution.

2. In furtherance of its duty to wind down the affairs of the local government entity, the governing body shall cause notice to be given, in the same manner as notice for a proposed dissolution plan pursuant to section seven hundred seventy-five [BELOW] of this title, requiring all claims against the dissolving local government entity, excluding any of its outstanding securities, to be filed within a time fixed in the notice, but not less than three months or more than six months, and all claims not so filed shall be forever barred. At the expiration of such time the governing body shall adjudicate claims so filed, and any resident of the entity at the time of the effective date of the dissolution may appear and defend against any claim so filed, or the governing body may in its discretion appoint some person for that purpose.

775. Publication of proposed dissolution plan

No later than five business days after commencement of dissolution proceedings pursuant to section seven hundred seventy-four of this title, the governing body of the local government entity to be dissolved shall:

1. cause a copy of the proposed dissolution plan, along with a descriptive summary thereof, to be displayed and readily accessible to the public for inspection in a public place or places within the entity;

2. cause the proposed dissolution plan, along with a descriptive summary thereof and a reference to the public place or places within the entity where a copy thereof may be examined, to be displayed on a website maintained by the entity or otherwise on a website maintained by the village, town and/or county in which the entity is located;

3. arrange to be published a descriptive summary of the proposed dissolution plan and a reference to the public place or places within the entity where a copy thereof may be examined, at least once each week for four successive weeks in a newspaper having a general circulation within the entity; and

4. in the case of a proposed dissolution of a village, the governing body of the village shall cause the proposed dissolution plan to be mailed by certified or registered mail to the supervisor of the town or towns in which the village is situated.

