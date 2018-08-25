NOTICE TO BIDDERSThe undersigned shall receive sealed bids for sale and delivery to the County of Warren as follows:WC 49-18 - 2019 WARREN COUNTY TRAVEL GUIDE PRINTINGYou may obtain these Specifications through the Purchasing Office.Bids may be delivered to the undersigned at the Warren County Human Services Building, Warren County Purchasing Department, 3rd Floor, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. Bids will be received up until Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at which time they will be publicly opened and read. All bids must be submitted on proper bid proposal forms. Any changes to the original bid documents are grounds for immediate disqualification. Late bids by mail, courier or in person will be refused. Warren County will not accept any bid or proposal which is not delivered to Purchasing by the time indicated on the time stamp in the Purchasing Department Office. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids. Julie A. Butler, Purchasing Agent Warren County Human Services BuildingTel. (518) 761-6538 Published: August 25, 2018 NE-8/25/18-194330|