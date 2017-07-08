WARREN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS Notice of Public Hearing NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a (1) public hearing will be held by the Warren County Board of Supervisors at the Warren County Municipal Center, Board Meeting Room, located at 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, N.Y. 12845, on July 21, 2017 at 10 am to provide citizens with information concerning the submission of an application for funding to the NYS 2017 Consolidated Funding Application. It is Warren Countys intent to apply for NYS Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and to provide citizens with information on activities that may be applied for during the current program year. The public hearing provides an opportunity for citizen feedback on community and economic development needs within the County.Warren County will comply with the citizen participation requirements pursuant to 24 CFR 570.486 and the NYS Homes and Community Renewals Citizen Participation Plan as defined in the NYS Consolidated Plan for Federal Fiscal Years 2016 2020 and Annual Action Plan. The public hearing will: 1.) Solicit public comment regarding the use of NYS CDBG funds for the proposed community development activity for improvements to Warren Countys Countryside Adult Home; 2.) Enhance public accountability in the use of federal block grant funds; and 3.) Obtain views of citizens concerning other unmet community development and housing needs within Warren County. The procedure to be followed will be to: a.) Provide a summary explanation of the NYS Community Development Block Grant Program and activities that meet the national objectives of benefit to low and moderate income persons; b.) Review eligible funding amounts available and the identified project activity selected by Warren County in their application for financial assistance; and c.) Review citizen comments and recommendations. Additionally, the hearing will provide information on the Countys actions to minimize the displacement of persons from their homes and neighborhoods as a result of the grant activity undertaken by Warren County in the Town of Warrensburg.Questions concerning the hearing can be directed to the Warren County Board of Supervisors at (518) 761-7656. Written comments will be received by the Warren County Board of Supervisors, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, N.Y. 12845 until 4 pm on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate.Dated: June 29, 2017 NE/AJ-07/8/2017-1TC-157147|