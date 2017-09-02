Warren County Board of Supervisors

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the adoption of a proposed Local Law No. 2 for the year 2017, entitled A Local Law Amending Local Law No. 3 of 2010, Amending the Duties and Authority of the County Administrator.NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that, pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors on August 18, 2017, a public hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors at the Supervisors' Rooms in the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Queensbury, New York, on September 15, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at which time and place all persons interested in the matter of such proposed Local Law No. 2 for the year 2017 will be heard concerning the same. A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the above-stated address and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.By Order of the Board of Supervisors. Dated: August 18, 2017AMANDA ALLEN, CLERK Warren County Board of SupervisorsNE/AJ-09/02/2017-1TC-161619|