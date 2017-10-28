NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Financial Statements and Required Reports Under OMB Circular A-133 of the County of Warren for the period beginning January 1, 2016, and ending on December 31, 2016, have been examined by Drescher & Malecki LLP, Certified Public Accountants, and that the report of examination (audit) performed by Drescher & Malecki LLP, Certified Public Accountants, has been filed in my office where it is available as a public record for inspection by all interested persons. Pursuant to Section 35 of the General Municipal Law, the governing board of the County of Warren, may in its discretion, prepare a written response to the report of examination performed by Drescher & Malecki LLP, Certified Public Accountants, and file any such response in my office as a public record for inspection by all interested persons not later than November 20, 2017.Dated: October 20, 2017Lake George, New York Amanda Allen, Clerk Warren County Board of Supervisors NE-10/28/2017-1TC-166931|