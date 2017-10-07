NOTICE TO BIDDERS WC 61-17 Water FeatureContract No. 8B Warren County, New York Sealed bids will be received by Warren County at the Warren County Purchasing Department,(3rd Floor, Human Services Building), 1340 State Route 9, Lake George NY 12845 until 2:00 pm, October 31, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.The proposed project is located at West Brook Road in the Town & Village of Lake George, Warren County, NY, as located on the grounds the Charles Woods Park.The work includes providing all labor, materials, machinery, tools, equipment and other means of construction necessary and incidental to the completion of the work shown on the plans and described in these specifications including, but not necessarily limited to the following:Contract No. 8B Description:- Water Feature consisting water jet and basin- Water Feature water works- Utility connections necessary for the operation of the Water Feature- Site workRefer to Project Manual (September 25, 2017) Summary (General Requirement Section 011000) for additional project information.Complete digital sets of the Bidding Documents may be obtained on or after Tuesday, October 10, 2017 from the Warren County Purchasing Department (3rd Floor, Human Services Building), 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York, 12845.Bidding Documents will only be provided electronically on a Compact Disc (CD). CDs may be obtained at no cost. Hard copy full and partial plan sets will not be distributed. Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Warren County Purchasing Department, (3rd Floor,Human Services Building), 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York, 12845.Contractors that obtain Bidding Documents from a source other than the issuing office mustnotify the issuing office in order to be placed on the official plan holders list, to receive addenda and other bid correspondence. Project sponsor information issued during the bidding process will be provided digitally via e-mail correspondence. Bids received from contractors other than those on the official plan holders list, will not be accepted.All bids must be made on the official Bid Form and Bid Summary Form or an exact reproductionthereof and enclosed in a sealed envelope with the following clearly marked on the front of the envelope:WC 61-17Bidders Name and AddressWater FeatureDate and Time of Bid OpeningBid proposals may be hand delivered, mailed or express mailed to the following address until 2:00 pm local time on the day of the bid opening:Warren County Purchasing Department3rd Floor, Human Services Building1340 State Route 9Lake George, NY 12845Re: "Water Feature - Contract 8B"Bids received after 2:00 pm local time on the day of the bid opening will not be accepted and will be returned to the bidder. Such bids will not be considered.This is a Lump Sum amount bid. No bidder may withdraw his bid within forty-five (45) calendar days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the base bid in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders.The successful bidder will be required to furnish construction performance and payment bonds in the full amount of the contract price.Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive any and all informalities and theright to disregard all nonconforming, non-responsive or Conditional Bids.OWNERWarren County1340 State Route 9Lake George, NY 12845PROJECT ENGINEERElan Planning, Design & Landscape Architecture PLLC18 Division Street Suite 304Saratoga Springs, NY12866NE/AJ-10/07/17-1TC-165126|