NOTICE OF ADOPTION AND ABSTRACT OF LOCAL LAW NO. 2 OF 2017PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 15th day of September, 2017, the Board of Supervisors of Warren County adopted Local Law No. 2 of 2017 entitled A Local Law Amending Local Law No. 3 of 2010 Amending the Duties and Authority of the County Administrator. The following constitutes an abstract or summary of Local Law No. 2 of 2017.Local Law No. 2 of 2017 removed some of the specific qualifications and educational requirements of the position, as well as some of the more specific duties of the County Administrator and Staff. Instead Local Law No. 2 of 2017 provides a more generalized description to allow for future modifications of staffing, powers and duties. A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.By Order of the Board of SupervisorsDated: September 15, 2017AMANDA ALLEN, CLERKWarren County Board of SupervisorsNE/AJ-09/30-10/07/2017-2TC-164374|