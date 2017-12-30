STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT WARREN COUNTY In the matter of the Foreclosure of Tax Liens by Proceedings in Rem Pursuant to Article Eleven of the Real Property Tax Law by the City of Glens Falls, Warren County, New York.PETITION AND NOTICE OF FORECLOSUREIndex No. 63459PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that on the 18th day of December, 2017, the Controller, hereinafter, the Enforcing Officer, of the City of Glens Falls, hereinafter the Tax District, pursuant to Law filed with the Clerk of Warren County, a Petition of Foreclosure against various parcels of property for unpaid taxes.The above-captioned Proceeding is hereby commenced to enforce the payment of the 2016 delinquent taxes or other lawful charges, which have accumulated and become liens against certain property. The parcels to which this proceeding applies are identified on Schedule A of this Petition, which is annexed hereto and made a part hereof. This document serves both as a Petition of Foreclosure and a Notice of Foreclosure for purposes of this proceeding.Effect of Filing: All persons having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition are hereby notified that the filing of this Petition constitutes the commencement by the Tax District of a Proceeding in the Court specified in the caption above to foreclose each of the tax liens therein described by the Foreclosure Proceeding In Rem.Nature of Proceeding: This proceeding is brought against the real property only and is to foreclose the tax liens described in this Petition. No personal judgment will be entered herein for such taxes or other legal charges or any part thereof.Persons Affected: This notice is directed to all persons owing or having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition. Such persons are hereby notified further that a duplicate of the Petition has been filed in the Office of the Enforcing Officer of the Tax District and will remain open for public inspection up to and including the date specified below as the last day for redemption.Right of Redemption: Any person having or claiming to have an interest in any such real property and the legal right thereto may on or before said date redeem the same by having the amount of all such unpaid tax liens thereon, including all interest and penalties and other legal charges which are included in the lien against such real property, computed to and including the date of redemption. Such payments shall be made to Susanne Kasitch, City Controller, Glens Falls City Hall, 42 Ridge Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801. In the event that such taxes are paid by a person other than the record owner of such real property, the person so paying shall be entitled to have the tax liens affected thereby satisfied of record.Last Day for Redemption: The last day for redemption is hereby fixed as MARCH 29, 2018.Service of Answer: Every person having any right, title or interest in or lien upon any parcel of real property described in this Petition may serve a duly Verified Answer upon the Attorney for the Tax District setting forth in detain the nature and amount of his or her interest and any defense or objection to the foreclosure. Such answer must be filed in the Office of the County Clerk and served upon the Attorney for the Tax District on or before the date above mentioned as the last day for redemption.Failure to Redeem or Answer: In the event of failure to redeem or Answer by any person having the right to redeem or Answer, such person shall forever be barred and foreclosed of all his or her right, title and interest and Equity of Redemption in and to the parcel described in this Petition and a Judgment in Foreclosure may be taken by Default.Dated: December 18th ,2017 City of Glens FallsEnforcing OfficerS/Susanne KasitchSUSANNE KASITCH, City ControllerSTATE OF NEW YORK ))ss:COUNTY OF WARREN )On the 18th day of December in the year 2017 before me, the undersigned, a Notary Public in and for said state, personally appeared SUSANNE KASITCH, personally known to me or proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence to be the individual whose name is subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that she executed the same in her capacity, and that by her signature on the instrument, the individual, or the person upon behalf of which the individual acted, executed the instrument.S/Dennis J. TarantinoNOTARY PUBLICSTATE OF NEW YORK ))ss:COUNTY OF WARREN ) I, SUSANNE KASITCH, being duly sworn, depose and say; I am the Enforcing Officer for the City of Glens Falls, Warren County, New York. I have read this Petition, which I have signed, and I am familiar with its contents. The contents of this Petition are true to the best of my knowledge, based upon the records of the City of Glens Falls. I do not know of any errors or omissions in this Petition.S/Susanne Kasitch SUSANNE KASITCH,City ControllerSworn to before me this 18th day of December, 2017S/Dennis J. Tarantino NOTARY PUBLICAttorney for the Tax District:S/Dennis J. Tarantino Dennis J. Tarantino, Esq.Kenneally & Tarantino470 Glen St.~P.O. Box 379Glens Falls, New York 12801 SCHEDULE "A"TAX MAP NO. PROPERTY ADDRESS PROPERTY OWNER