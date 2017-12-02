NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the adoption of a proposed Local Law No. 4 for the year 2017, entitled A Local Law Amending Local Law No. 7 of 2008, Providing for an Exemption to Cold War Veterans From Real Property Taxation and Authorizing Public Hearing Thereon.NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that, pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors on November 17, 2017, a public hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors at the Supervisors' Rooms in the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Queensbury, New York, on December 15, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at which time and place all persons interested in the matter of such proposed Local Law No. 4 for the year 2017 will be heard concerning the same. A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the above-stated address and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.By Order of the Board of Supervisors.Dated: November 17, 2017Amanda Allen, ClerkWarren County Board of SupervisorsNE-12/02/2017-1TC-169513|