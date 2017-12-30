NOTICE OF ADOPTION AND ABSTRACT OF LOCAL LAW NO. 4 OF 2017PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 15th day of December, 2017, the Board of Supervisors of Warren County adopted Local Law No. 4 of 2017 entitled A Local Law Amending Local Law No. 7 of 2008, Providing For An Exemption To Cold War Veterans From Real Property Taxation. Local Law No. 4 of 2017 amends Local Law No. 7 of 2008 by amending Section 2 to add a subparagraph C and amending Sections 3 and 4. The amended Section 2, subparagraph C now reads:(c) Pursuant to subsection 2(c)(iii) of 458-b of the NYS Real Property Tax Law, the exemption authorized by this local law shall apply to qualifying owners of qualifying real property for as long as they remain qualifying owners, without regard to the ten year limitation previously required under 458-b of the NYS Real Property Tax Law.The amended Sections 3 and 4 now read:SECTION3. MISCELLANEOUS. With regard to the exemptions set forth herein, the provisions of Section 458-b of the NYS Real Property Tax Law relating to definitions, limitations, time frames and applications, as from time to time amended shall apply. SECTION 4. EFFECTIVE DATE: This Local Law shall take effect upon filing with the Secretary of State of the State of New York and shall be applicable to all assessment rolls prepared pursuant to the first taxable status date occurring on or after the effective date of this local law.A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.govBy order of the Board of Supervisors.Dated: December 15, 2017Amanda Allen, ClerkWarren County Board of SupervisorsNE-12/30-01/06/2018-2TC-172452|