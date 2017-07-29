WARRENSBURG CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT Invitation to Bid Pursuant to Chapter 472 of the 1998 Session Laws of New York, the Warrensburg Central School District hereby requests sealed bids for the lease financing of (1) 66 Passenger school bus and (1) 56 Passenger school bus W/C, for a five year term, commencing in the 2017-18 school year. Bids will be accepted until August 8, 2017 at 9:00 AM at which time they will be publicly opened and read.Bids should be submitted to Business Administrator, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885. Bid specifications can be obtained from Warrensburg CSD Business Office, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885 or by calling 518-623-2861. Attention is called to the requirement that a non-collusive bidding certificate accompany each bid and that the envelope should be clearly marked BUS LEASE.The Board of Education reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, or to accept the lease bid that in its judgment will be in the best interest of the District.Cynthia TurcotteDistrict Clerk103 Schroon River RoadWarrensburg, NY 12885July 28, 2017NE/AJ-07/29/2017-1TC-158485|