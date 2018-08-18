WARRENSBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT Notice is hereby given that I have received the 2018-19 school tax warrant for the Warrensburg School District, towns of Bolton, Chester, Horicon, Johnsburg, Stony Creek, Thurman, Lake George and Warrensburg. Taxes may be paid in person at Glens Falls National Bank, 3853 Main Street, Warrensburg from 9am to 2pm, Monday through Friday except holidays, or mail to the address on the bill and include tax bill. There are no penalties through October 1, 2018. A 2% penalty is added from October 2, 2018 to October 31, 2018. A 3% penalty is added from November 1, 2018 to November 6, 2018. The last day of collection is November 6, 2018.Failure to receive a notice does not relieve the property owner of responsibility of paying the tax bill before the penalty due date. If taxes are to be paid by an escrow account then forward the bill to the holder of the account immediately. If the mailing address has changed, notify the collector and/or the assessor.Jamiee RossTax CollectorNE-08/18,9/1/2018-2TC-193318|