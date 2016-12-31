WATER & SEWER RENTS TOWN OF MORIAH

Water & Sewer Clerk Julie L. Ida, will be collecting Water and Sewer rents beginning January 3, 2017. After the 3rd of the month, following each quarterly billing there will be a 10% penalty. Due to the taxes coming out at the same time as the land taxes, the penalty for the February payment will be forgiven if paid by the due date of the second payment which is May 3, 2017. Rents will be collected through November 3, 2017, after which any unpaid balance will be levied onto the land taxes in January 2018. PLEASE REMIT PAYMENT STUB WHEN PAYING YOUR BILL TO ENSURE CREDIT TO THE PROPER ACCOUNT.

Thank you

Julie L. Ida

Water & Sewer Clerk

TT-12/31/2016-1TC-139189|