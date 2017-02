Waters Edge 6, LLC, Arts of Org filed with SSNY on 12/14/16. Off. Loc.: Essex County, SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to: 2296 Saranac Ave., Lake Placid, NY 12946. Purpose: to engage in any lawful act.

VN-02/18-03/25/17-6TC-143741|