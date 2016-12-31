WESTPORT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Town of Westport, County of Essex, New York

Notice of Special Meeting of the District

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Special Meeting of the qualified voters of the Westport Central School District of the Town of Westport, Essex County, New York will be held in the lobby outside the Bulles Auditorium at the Westport Central School building in said District on February 7, 2017 between the hours of 12:00 noon and 8:00 PM prevailing time, (or until all who are in attendance at the time have voted), the following propositions will be presented to the qualified voters of said School District:

RESOLVED, that the Board of Education of the Westport Central School District, Essex County, New York, is hereby authorized to establish a reserve fund (to be known as the Transportation and Maintenance Equipment Reserve Fund) in an ultimate amount of $500,000 (plus accrued interest), with a probable term of ten (10) years for the purpose of financing the acquisition of school buses, vans, other transportation vehicles, maintenance vehicles and equipment including incidental equipment and expenses and to accomplish same, said Board is authorized to appropriate annually from available fund balances or other legally available funds of the School District to fund such reserve fund. And,

RESOLVED, that the Board of Education of Westport Central School District, Essex County, New York, is hereby authorized to establish a reserve fund (to be known as the Capital Improvement Reserve Fund) in an ultimate amount of $1,000,000 (plus accrued interest), with a probable term of ten (10) years for the purpose of the construction, reconstruction or acquisition of improvements to School District facilities and sites, including physical improvements, any related studies or surveys, and furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances, and incidental improvements and expenses, and to accomplish the same, said Board is authorized to appropriate annually from available fund balances or other legally available funds of the School District to fund such reserve fund.

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the qualified voters of the School District shall be entitled to vote at said special meeting. A qualified voter is one who is (1) a citizen of the United States of America, (2) eighteen years of age or older, and (3) a resident within the School District for a period of thirty (30) days next preceding the vote. The School District may require all persons offering to vote at the special meeting to provide one form of proof of residency pursuant to Education Law 8018-c. Such form may include a drivers license, a non-driver identification card, a utility bill, or a voter registration card. Upon offer of proof of residency, the School District may also require all persons offering to vote to provide their signature, printed name and address.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that qualified voters may apply for absentee ballots at the District Clerks office and that a list of persons to whom absentee ballots have been issued will be available for inspection in the District Clerks office during each of the five days prior to the day of the vote, during regular business hours, except Saturday and Sunday.

School District: Westport Central

District Clerk: Jana Atwell

Dated: December 20, 2016

VN-12/31/16,01/6/17,01/20/17, 02/03/2017-139985|