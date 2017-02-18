WESTPORT CENTRAL SCHOOL is seeking requests for proposals for School Physician and School Tax Collector for the 2017-2018 school year: All proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope to the Westport Central School District Clerk 25 Sisco Street Westport, NY 12993 by 12:00 PM on Friday, March 3, 2017. The Westport Central School Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Jana Atwell, District Clerk at 962-8775 or visiting our website

www.westportcs.org.

VN-2/18/17-1TC-143775