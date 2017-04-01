WESTPORT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT TOWN OF WESTPORT, COUNTY OF ESSEX, New York Notice of Annual Meeting, Election and Budget Vote Public Budget Hearing Monday, May 8, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. Annual Meeting, Election & Budget Vote Tuesday, May 16, 2017 12:00 noon 8:00 p.m. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a public hearing of the qualified voters of the Westport Central School District, Essex County, Westport, New York, will be held in the Westport Central School Conference Room in said District on Tuesday, May 8, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. prevailing time, for the presentation of the budget. The budget will be available for review beginning on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the Westport Central School District Office during business hours.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the annual meeting of the qualified voters of the Westport Central School District of the Town of Westport, Essex County, New York, will be held in the lobby outside the Bulles Auditorium at the Westport Central School building in said District on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 between the hours

of 12:00 noon and 8:00 p.m. prevailing time, (or until all who are in attendance at the time have voted), at which time the polls will be open to vote, by ballot, upon the following items: 1. To adopt the annual budget of the School District for the fiscal year 2017-2018 and to authorize the requisite portion thereof to be raised by taxation on the taxable property of the District. 2. To elect one member of the Board for a five (5) year term commencing July 1, 2017 and expiring on June 30, 2022 to succeed Dwayne Stevens whose term expires on June 30, 2017.

And, 3. To authorize the purchase of one (1) passenger van and the expenditure of a gross sum not to exceed twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000) and the use of the sum of twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000) from the Bus Reserve Fund to pay for the van in full.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required to fund the School Districts budget for 2017-2018, exclusive of public monies, and all other required documentation may be obtained by any resident of the District during business hours, beginning Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the Westport Central School District Office.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that petitions nominating candidates for the office of member of the Board of Education shall be filed with the Clerk of said School District at her office in the Westport Central School, not later than Monday, April 17, 2017, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Each petition shall be directed to the Clerk of the District and shall be signed by at least twenty-five (25) voters of the District and shall state the residence of each signer.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the qualified voters of the School District shall be entitled to vote at said annual vote and election. A qualified voter is one who is (1) a citizen of the United States of America, (2) eighteen years of age or older, and (3) a resident within the School District for a period of thirty

(30) days next preceding the annual vote and election. The School District may require all persons offering to vote at the budget vote and election to provide one form of proof of residency pursuant to Education Law 8018- c. Such form may include a drivers license, a non-driver identification card, a utility bill,r a voter registrationcard. Upon offer of proof of residency, the School District may also require all persons offering to vote to provide their signature, printed name and address.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that qualified voters may apply for absentee ballots at the District Clerks office and that a list of persons to whom absentee ballots have been issued will be available for inspection in the District Clerks office during each of the five days prior to the day of the election, during regular business hours, except Saturday and Sunday.

School District: Westport Central

Town of Westport, County of Essex, New York

District Clerk: Jana Atwell

Dated: March 22, 2017

VN-04/01,04/15,04/29,05/06/2017-4TC-147509|