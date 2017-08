ANTICIPATED PUBLIC SALE OF SURPLUS School District Property Westport Central School anticipates a public sale of miscellaneous obsolete and other surplus property including some furniture will take place 10 AM sharp until noon sharp on Friday, August 18th at the schoolhouse. Some items may feature a minimum price. No early birds. A list of surplus property to be sold will be available at the district office beginning 9 AM Friday, August 18th.VN-08/12/2017-1TC-160071|