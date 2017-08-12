WESTPORT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT invites the submission of sealed bids for the sale of a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse located at 25 Sisco Street, Westport, New York. Sealed bids, clearly marked TRAVERSE BID will be received until 1:00 PM on Friday, August 25, 2017 by the District Clerk at the Westport Central School District Office, 25 Sisco Street, Westport, NY 12993, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened. Included with your bid shall be your name, address and telephone number. Please contact Stacy Pulsifer at 518-962-8244 with questions or to schedule a time to view the vehicle. The Westport Central School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If a bid is accepted it will be awarded at the regular school board meeting on September 21, 2017. The truck will not be released until the school is in receipt of payment by way of cash, certified check or money order.Jana AtwellSecretary to Superintendent/District ClerkVN-08/12/2017-1TC-160074|