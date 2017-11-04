WESTPORT CENTRAL SCHOOL PUBLIC NOTICE OF FINANCIAL REPORTNotice is hereby given that the fiscal affairs of Westport Central School District for the period beginning on July 1, 2016 and ending on June 30, 2017, have been examined by Tom Telling, Certified Public Accountant, Telling & Associates, CPA, PC and that the financial report and management letter prepared in conjunction with the external audit by Tom Telling, CPA has been filed in my office where it is available as a public record for inspection by all interested persons. Pursuant to 35 of the General Municipal Law, the governing board of Westport Central School District may, in its discretion, prepare a written response to the financial report of Tom Telling, Certified Public Accountant and file any such response in my office as a public record for inspection by all interested persons not later than January 12, 2018.10.25.17Jana Atwell, District ClerkVN-11/4/2017-1TC-167550|