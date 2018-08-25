WESTPORT CENTRAL SCHOOL TAX COLLECTION NOTICEIn accordance with Section 1322 of the Real Property Tax Law, notice is hereby given that the tax roll and warrant has been received. Taxes may be paid in person at the Westport Central School 25 Sisco Street Westport, NY during the following public hours:4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. September 13 & 27, 2018 September 8, 22 & 29, 2018October 25, 2018October 13 & 27, 2018Taxes paid on or before September 30, 2018 will NOT be charged with penalty. Taxes paid October 1 through October 31, 2018 will be charged with a 2% penalty. Taxes paid November 1, 2018 will be charged a 3% interest penalty. Taxpayers who owe taxes in excess of fifty dollars ($50) may elect to pay their taxes in one (1) full payment or in three (3) installments as follows:Full payment shall be due and payable by the close of business on November 1, 2018. All taxpayers, except as indicated below, who fail to make payment of the tax in full by September 30, 2018 by the close of business shall be charged a penalty of current %, which penalty shall be added to the tax by the Tax Collector and collected by the Tax Collector.Installment payment of taxes shall be due in three (3) payments on the following dates: September 30, 2018, October 15, 2018 and November 1, 2018. The payment of the first installment by the taxpayer eligible for installment payments shall be conclusive evidence of an intention to pay school real property taxes in installments. Any late payment of ten (10) days of more of the installment payments shall render the taxpayer ineligible to participate in installment payments for the following school fiscal year.The first installment payment shall equal fifty percent (50%) of the total taxes due, payable on September 30, 2018. The second installment payment shall equal fifty percent (50%) of the remaining taxes due, plus interest, payable on or before October 15, 2018. The third and final installment payment shall be the remainder of taxes, plus interest, payable on or before November 1, 2018, which shall be the date for the expiration of the tax warrant. Interest payable on the installment payments shall be as prescribed by New York State Statute Real Property 924-1 however the interest rate shall be no less than twelve percent (12%) per annum. That the interest rate shall be one-twelfth the rate as prescribed in New York State Statute Real Property 924-1 which shall be added for each month or fraction thereof until such taxes are paid.Taxes may be mailed to: Serene-Lee Holland, Tax Collector 25 Sisco Street Westport, NY 12993. Unpaid taxes on November 2, 2013 will be delivered for relevy to the office of the Essex County Treasurer.LT-8/25/18-194293|