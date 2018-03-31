THE WESTPORT FIRE DISTRICT BOARD of Fire Commissioners, at the March 20, 2018 meeting, adopted the following resolution: Resolved that the Westport Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners expend funds from the Fire Apparatus Reserve Fund in the amount of $35632.80. Pursuant to General Municipal Law Section 6-g. No. 4, this expenditure is subject to permissive referendum. The purpose of this expenditure is for the purchase of (2) ZOLL X Series AED Devices.By Order of theWestport Fire DistrictBoard of Commissioners Robin Crandall, Secretary toBoard of Fire CommissionersMarch 21, 2018VN-03/31/2018-1TC-180473|