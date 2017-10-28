PUBLIC NOTICE PURSUANT TO TOWN LAW SECTION 175 (1), WESTPORT FIRE DISTRICT ANNUAL ELECTION OF FIRE COMMISSIONER will be held on December 12, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Westport Fire Station, 38 Champlain Avenue, Westport, NY. One five-year term of office for Fire Commissioner (January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2022) and One three-year term of office for Fire District Treasurer (January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2020) are available. Candidates for office shall complete a petition for candidacy which may be obtained from the Westport Town Clerk at the Town Hall during normal business hours on November 1, 2017. Completed petitions for candidacy shall be returned to the fire district secretary in c/o Westport Town Hall no later than 12:00 NOON on November 21, 2017 (TL Section 176(7)). The election on December 12, 2017 is open to all persons whose names appear on the list of registered voters as maintained by the Essex County Board of Elections as of November 13, 2017. One need NOT be a member of the department to vote in this election.By Order of theWestport Fire DistrictBoard of Fire CommissionersRobin Crandall, SecretaryOctober 20, 2017VN-10/28/2017-1TC-166915|