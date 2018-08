WILDERNESS VAN LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 7/20/2018. Office in Essex Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to PO Box 162, Wilmington, NY 12997. Purpose: Any lawful purpose. Principal business location: 5768 NYS Route 86 Wilmington, NY 12997.VN-08/11-09/15/2018-6TC-193068|