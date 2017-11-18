NOTICE OF THE WILLSBORO FIRE COMMISSIONERS election to be held on December 12, 2017.The Willsboro of Fire Commissioners shall hold election according to Town Law 175 for the purpose of electing One (1) Fire Commissioners for a period of Five (5) years- (From January 1 2018 to December 31, 2022)The Willsboro of Fire Commissioners shall hold election according to Town Law 175 for the purpose of electing One (1) Fire Commissioners for a period of One (1) years- (From January 1 2018 to December 31, 2018)All candidates must file a petition signed by Twenty-Five qualified voters from the Willsboro Fire District, with the District Secretary by December 2, 2017.By Order Of, Jean GaySecretaryWillsboro Fire CommissionersVN-11/18-11/25/2017-2TC-168319|