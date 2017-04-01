NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC). Name: Windy Ridge Farm LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 02/23/2017. NY office location: Warren County. SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. The post office address to which the SSNY shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC served upon him/her is PO Box 11, Athol, NY 12810. Purpose/character of LLC: Any lawful purpose.

NE/AJ-04/01-05/06/2017-6TC-147534|