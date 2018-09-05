SCHROON LAKE | Frances (Nan) Buell of Schroon Lake passed away September 4, 2018 at Elderwood in Ticonderoga.Nan was born October 18, 1929, the daughter of Freda (Provoncha) and Harry Provencher in Schroon Lake. She graduated from Schroon Lake Central School in 1947, and from Albany Business College in 1948. She was employed from 1948 to 1960 at D.L.Weeks and Sons Real Estate and Insurance in Schroon Lake.In 1960, she married Robert Buell in Dexter, NY. They resided in Canton, NY until 1989 when they moved to Schroon Lake.She was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Schroon Lake.Nan was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Robert, in 1999, by her parents, and by two brothers, Robert who passed in 1935, and Donald who died 1989. Survivors include two daughters, Theresa (Douglas) Mason, Plattsburgh, Cynthia Buell-Thompson, Schroon Lake, son, Robert Buell, Schroon Lake, granddaughter Victoria Buell and her mother, Beth Root, Schroon Lake, Nans brother and sister-in-law James and Shelby Provencher, Snohomish, WA, her nephews and their wives, Ryan and Melodie Provencher, Todd and JoAnna Provencher, their son, Finley, Kevin and Jennifer Provencher, their son, Cason, many beloved cousins, and friends. In recent years she was a resident of Elderwood Village and was lovingly cared for by many kind staff. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with family. She was a much-loved and loving mother and grandmother, and her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.Calling hours will take place Monday, September 10th, from 10 am to noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1114 U.S. 9, Schroon Lake, NY 12870. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at the church at noon with Father Kevin McEwan officiating.A graveside service will follow at Severance Cemetery in Schroon Lake. In her memory, donations are requested to the Schroon Lake Emergency Squad, P.O Box 456, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.