Howard “Fred” White, 81, of Malone, NY, passed away Wednesday night at his home surrounded by his family. He was under the care of Hospice of the North Country, Inc. Born in Hartford, CT, September 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Fred and Evangeline Breault White. His parents predeceased him at an early age and he moved to Crown Point, NY, with his foster parents, Edward and Gertie LaGrange. He graduated from Crown Point High School and served in the United States Air Force in Panama from 1954 until his Honorable Discharge in 1958. Fred attended Paul Smith’s College, North Country Community College and also completed courses in Fish and Wildlife Management from Cornell University. He was a graduate from the New York State Police Academy, in 1972. Fred worked at International Paper Company in Ticonderoga, NY, and in 1960 began his career in Conservation Law Enforcement. He was transferred with his family to Malone, NY, in 1964. In 1977, he was promoted to Lieutenant ECO stationed in Ray Brook, NY, and later Regional ECO Captain in 1986. He coordinated and supervised the activities of six Lieutenants and thirty one ECO’s assigned to the DEC Region 5 area as Captain until his retirement in 1992 with thirty two years of service. He was the first President of the Council 82 Conservation Officers Union and was appointed Chairman of ECO committee by DEC Commissioner Diamond. This committee recommended the creation of Division of Law Enforcement and upgrading ECO positions in 1972. He served as liaison with the State Police to coordinate the DEC Law Enforcement Officers and Forest Rangers involvement for the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid to ensure a high level of security for Olympic athletes and spectators at the games. Captain White was awarded the NYS Commissioner’s Commendation for Valor from Thomas C. Jorling and a citation from the New York State Police for responding to the scene of a shooting at the Franklin County Fair, in Malone the summer of 1988, while unarmed and off-duty. He also received the Samuel S. Taylor award, the highest award in the Division of Law Enforcement, for valor in the incident and was the first recipient of this award. In the earlier years of his career, Fred originated and carried out the Malone Deer Project which was the first of this type of federally funded Conservation Law Enforcement programs in New York State. This project determined the effect of additional law enforcement in a given area (1968-1973). Fred also helped reintroduce the pheasant and turkey stocking program in the North Country. He served on the New York State and Federal Prison Advisory Boards and is a past member of the Malone Lodge of Elks. Fred really enjoyed his family and grandchildren and the more simple gatherings with family and good friends. He has been an avid fisherman and hunter all of his life and is a member of the Hatch Brook Hunting Club. He has always had a love of old cars and was one of the original founders of the Malone Auto Club. He had a gun business years ago and continued his love of gun trading throughout his life. On May 28, 1960, he was united in marriage to the former, Frances A. Nels at the Sacred Heart Church, in Crown Point, NY. She survives. Along with his wife, Fran, he is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Dinah and Gene Manley of Malone, and Heyley and Achim Muench of Germany, two sons and daughters-in-law, Tyler F. and Beth White of Malone, and Zachary L. and Michelle White of Malone, one sister, Ginger Russell of Crown Point, NY, thirteen grandchildren, Caleb and Jacob Bourg, Lileth and Ella Muench, Elizabeth, Phillip and his wife, Anissa, Colleen White and Lucien White. Nicole Seaman and her husband Shawn, Gene Manley, Jr., Jeremy Manley and his wife China, Jason and Ryan Habeck, six great grandchildren, Ian and Alanna Seaman, Kelsi, Talen, Ava and Lennox Manley and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with his parents and foster parents, he was predeceased by five brothers; Russell Day, Bobby Day, Walter Day, Leo Day, Richard White and one sister; Dorothy DeCaintis. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 2 p.m. at St. Helen’s Church, in Chasm Falls, NY. Donations may be made in his memory to the Alice Ballard Fund of Hospice of the North Country, Inc. in Malone, NY or North Country Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com. Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc. in Malone, NY.