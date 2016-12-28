× Expand Photo provided Aileen Louise Peregrim

MINEVILLE — Aileen Louise Peregrim, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Ocala, Florida.

Born March 27, 1929, in Mineville, New York, she was predeceased by her mother, Helen French, her grandmother Anna French, and her favorite aunt, Ruth (French) Knight.

Aileen was the wife of the late David Meachem. She re-married Bernard Bruce who predeceased her and later married her husband, John Peregrim, who also predeceased her. She is the mother of three children, Sarah Ryan, Steve Meachem, and Sam Meachem, stepmother of six children Bernadine Gunning, David Bruce, Donald Peregrim, Ronald Peregrim, John M. Peregrim, and Amy Peregrim. She is the proud grandmother of 24, the lucky great-grandmother of 32, and the blessed great-great-grandmother of 6.

Aileen, a nurse’s aide, was recognized by New York State for her devoted service caring for seniors with developmental disabilities. As the light of every room, she made those around her feel special. Aileen was a social butterfly, making new friends wherever she went. Going to and hosting get-togethers was a delight for her; the more the merrier. She loved going “Up North” for time with family and long-time friends. At home, Aileen was lovingly known as Ma. She was a sharp rummy player and vivid story teller. Baking, crocheting, and watching her “stories” were favorite hobbies. She loved heavy sweaters and joked about junk mail. Aileen was honest, even sassy, and, boy could she dance! To know Aileen was to know joy for life. Although Alzheimer’s affected her later years, her natural instincts to make those around her feel loved shined through and highlighted a true heart of gold.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Moriah United Methodist Church. Family and friends are welcome.