× Expand Photo provided Ailien D. “Dolly” Pozzouli

TICONDEROGA — Ailien D. “Dolly” Pozzouli, 87, of Ticonderoga, passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at her residence.

Born in Witherbee, December 17, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Rock) Duprey.

Mrs. Pozzouli was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court St. Mary’s.

Dolly loved children. She loved to baby sit for her grandchildren as well as many local children in the area.

She was a wonderful homemaker and her greatest joy was her family.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Guy Dan Pozzouli; and also by one daughter, Donna Marie Pozzouli.

Survivors include her six children, Danny R. Pozzouli and his wife, Marilyn of Ticonderoga, Richard A. Pozzouli of Ticonderoga, Jeanne Anne Nyce and her husband, Jeff of Royersford, PA, John L. Pozzouli and his companion, Denise of California, William J. Pozzouli of Ticonderoga, and Gary N. Pozzouli and his wife, Kim of Emmitsburg, MD. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Mr. Elliott A. Shaw, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will take place in the Spring at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.