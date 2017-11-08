MORIAH | Albert “Uncle” J. Gates, 91, died Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at CVPH Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 20, 1926 in Westport, the son of Elon and Mary Gates.

After retiring from International Paper, he spent his retirement traveling around the North Country as a photographer taking pictures of his beloved Adirondacks. Many of his pictures appeared in Adirondack Life magazine and the Adirondack Life calendar. He could be seen skating on the lake or riding his bicycle.

Albert is survived by a nephew, David Plumadore and wife Sue of Elizabethtown, and his niece Gayle Forget and husband Nelson of Apopka, Florida.

He also leaves behind 10 great-nieces and nephews; Jim, Patty, Bill, Tracey, David, Stacey, Fawn, Tanya, Tommy and Billy; and five great-great-nieces and nephews, Dustin, Megan, Brandin, Tyler and Abbey.

He was predeceased by his wife Barbara, his parents, sisters, several nieces and a nephew.

In lieu of flowers Albert would like Mass cards in his name.

Burial was in Union Cemetery in Port Henry on Friday, Nov. 3.