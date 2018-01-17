× Expand Photo provided Alfred J. Chamberlain

MORIAH | Alfred J. Chamberlain Jr., 67, of Moriah, passed away at home after a long illness with MS on Jan. 11, 2018.

He was born on July 19, 1950 in Burlington, Vermont.

Alfred was a lifelong car guy you may have seen us in his red 1977 corvette cruisin’ around in it.

He is formally from Ferrisburgh, Vermont, moved to Moriah with his family in 1990.

He’s predeceased by his parents, Alfred Sr. and Margret (Peggy), sister Lynn of Kahnawake, Quebec and brother Robert of Seminole, Florida.

He is survived by his wife Gladys (White); their two children, Joseph of Witherbee and daughter Sylvia of Mineville; grandchildren (daughter’s) Jacob Dennis, Hannah Dennis, Damyn Dowe and Syeeda Dowe; (son’s) Danielle Chamberlain and Ally Chamberlain, and one sister, Polly Kies of Dewey, Arizona.

There will be no calling hours. A church service was held at St. Patrick’s Church in Port Henry on Thursday, Jan. 18 at noon.

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.