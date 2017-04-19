× Expand Photo provided Alfred Lee Mattison

PUTNAM STATION — Alfred Lee Mattison Sr., 68, of Putnam Station, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2017 at St. Peter’s Hospital of Albany.

Born in Ticonderoga, Feb. 18, 1949, he was the son of the late Vernon Mattison and Grace (Huntington) Mattison Smith.

A lifelong resident of Putnam Station, Al was a hard worker all of his life and he loved to work with his hands and his tools.

He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and a former chief and member of the Putnam Volunteer Fire Department.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends, his frequent backyard BBQs and get togethers, reminiscing and enjoying a few cold beers.

Retired from the Putnam Central School he also worked in both the Glenburnie and Gull Bay Communities until his health would no longer permit.

He is predeceased by his son, Michael J. Mattison; his father, Vernon Mattison; his mother, Grace (Huntington) Smith; his step-father, (Pop) Roy A. Smith; his brother, David H. Mattison, and just recently his sister, Joan A. Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Ann (Brown) Mattison; one son, Alfred L. Mattison, Jr. of Ticonderoga; four sisters, Patricia Wilson and her friend Dean Swarthout of Putnam, Norma Dickerson of Ticonderoga,

Constance and Samuel D. Smith of Putnam, Darlene and Bill Hagar of Putnam; and one brother, Gary and Sue Smith of Dresden. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Jennifer Espeseth, Alex Mattison, Breanna Mattison and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, April 21 at 11 a.m. at the family plot of the Meadow Knoll Cemetery of Putnam.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

Donations in Alfred’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.