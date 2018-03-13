× Expand Photo provided Alfred Roy Edson

CORNWALL | Alfred Roy Edson, 77, died March 2, 2018,at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

He was born Jan, 16, 1941, in Addison the son of Roy and Rose (Laplante) Edson.

Al was a graduate of Vergennes Union High School class of 1960. He married Nancy LaFountain on Nov. 7, 1964.

He owned and operated Al’s Dairy Equipment Inc. for 43 years. He was currently the owner and operator of Sunset Hill Farm Garden and Nursery in Cornwall for the last 9 years.

Al was a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, flowers, fishing, hunting, tractor pulls, racing snowmobiles and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Edson of Cornwall, by his son Randy Edson and wife Robin of Orwell, by his daughter Shelly Edson of Cornwall, by his sister Marion Holcomb and husband Butch of Hinesburg, by his grandchildren Mark Gebo, Daryl Gebo, Shannah Kyhill, Hailey Edson and Isaac Edson, by his great grandchildren, Seth Gebo, Brianna Gebo, Dayton Gebo, Carter Gebo, Braeden Kyhill and Audrianna Kyhill. Also by a niece and two great nephews and a great niece and numerous cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church 326 College St. in Middlebury, Vt. 05753. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be submitted at sandersonfuneralservice.com.