(1920 — 2018)

SARANAC LAKE | Vermont, 1936: Jersey boy meets farmer’s daughter... love at first sight.

Alice Strong and Robert Jauch tied the knot on Aug. 3, 1940 in Shelburne, Vermont.

They relocated to New Jersey, where they raised their two children, Raymond and Eileen, far from the green mountains where they first met.

Alice became manager of Howard Johnson’s Restaurant located on the New Jersey Turnpike. She was later employed by Revlon Cosmetics until her retirement. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and tending to her flower garden. After the passing of Bob in 2005, Alice relocated to Saranac Lake in 2007, to the home of her daughter, Eileen.

On Monday, Feb, 26, 2018, Alice May (Strong) Jauch passed away at the age of 97, following a brief illness.

Alice was born in Shelburne, Vermont, on Sept. 4, 1920.

She was the daughter of Eleanor (Richardson) Strong and Elwin Strong.

She is survived by one daughter, Eileen Jauch of Saranac Lake; one son, Raymond Jauch (and his wife Sallyann Jauch) of Matawan, New Jersey; one sister, Dale Boutin of South Burlington, Vermont; two grandsons, Daniel (and his wife Stephanie) of Downingtown, Pennsylvania and Steven (and his fiancée Rebecca Reed) of Queens; as well as two great-granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Ashley Jauch.

She is also survived by nieces Brenda Burnett, Eleanor Boutin, and Lynn Shephard; and nephews Marvin Strong and Roger Strong. She was predeceased by her brother, Vernon Strong.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home in Saranac Lake. Alice and Bob will be laid to rest in their family plot in Shelburne Cemetery, Shelburne, Vermont, 82 years after their first meeting at the farmhouse where she was born and raised. A graveside service will take place this August.

Friends wishing to remember Alice May Jauch may make memorial contributions, in care of the funeral home, to High Peaks Hospice and Palliative Care or Saranac Lake Volunteer Rescue Squad. Family and friends may also share their memories and sign the online guestbook at fortunekeoughfuneralhome.com.