× Expand Photo provided Alice Ruth Hyatt

CROWN POINT — Mrs. Nelson Hyatt, 88, of Crown Point, passed away contentedly on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

Alice Ruth Harrington was the daughter of the late George Lee Harrington and Eloise Davis Harrington.

Born and raised at Moriah Center, she graduated Sherman Collegiate Institute, as had her parents before her. She then worked as a telephone operator in Port Henry. In 1947, she was married to Dr. Nelson Hyatt. They resided at the address of his 313 Lake George Avenue chiropractic office. In the 1950s, the couple and their three children moved to their family farm in Crown Point’s Factoryville.

In August of 1954, Mrs. Hyatt was hospitalized with polio. She spent a month in an iron lung, followed by a rocking bed, which helped her lungs to expand and contract. Amazingly, she survived and returned home with leg braces.

Mrs. Hyatt has attended the Methodist church, first in Moriah, then Ticonderoga and Crown Point. She sang in the choir and was an active member of the women’s group. She enjoyed seating guests at the church dinners, and at one time, taught a Release Time at her home.

Mrs. Hyatt was involved with the Grange at the local, county, state and national levels. She started a Junior Grange for the benefit of the local young people. In 1964 she began selling Stanley Home products. She also sold the vegetables of the family farm from their back porch. She was known for her crocheted vests and knit mittens and socks. When her husband was the town supervisor in Crown Point, she participated as Deputy Supervisor.

She leaves to mourn her loss, her brother, George R. Harrington, and his family: John, Michael, Bill and Tina; her daughter Kathleen Hyatt, who attended faithfully to her physical needs these last years; son Stephen and his wife, Mary; daughter Eileen Fitzgerald; son Stanley; and daughter Elaine Monroe and her husband, Don; grandchildren Theresa Griffin, adopted grandson James Hyatt, Derek (Naomi) Sheldon, Mark (Miriam) Monroe, Fauna (Ian) Lonngren, Valerie (Brian) Negron, and Sharyl (Ethan) McKeever; great grandchildren Samantha, Thomas and Roger Griffin, America “Amy” Sheldon, Christine Monroe, Eliana and Melody Lonngren; also her special cousin, Vivian Cossey. However, there is no need to mourn for her, as she reassured us by her last words, that she is in the presence of the savior, Jesus Christ.

The funeral service was held at the Crown Point Methodist Church on Tuesday, March 28, Pastor Douglas Woods officiating. Pall bearers were nephews David Hyatt and John R. Harrington, MT2(SS); grandsons Derek Sheldon, Mark Monroe and Ian Lonngren; and Randy Clarke. Interment will take place later in the springtime.

The family would like to thank the members of the Crown Point Methodist Church for providing a luncheon after Tuesday’s service. The help and concern of many friends and family has been very much appreciated. A special thank you to the many caregivers whose tender care helped to ease the hardships of the past months.