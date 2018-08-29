Allen Masterson, 99, of Moriah passed away on August 28, 2018 at the Elderwood Nursing Home in Ticonderoga, NY.He was born in Port Henry, NY on January 11, 1919, the son of Lewis and Isabel (Wykes) Masterson,He was a graduate of Port Henry High School and married Audrey Phinney in 1941. They were married for 73 years before her passing in 2014. During World War II he served in the U.S. Navy Seabees in the South Pacific. He was employed by Republic Steel for many years and later worked at Frontier Town in North Hudson. Allen served on the Moriah Ambulance Squad and was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons in both Port Henry and Crown Point Lodges for over 75 years.He is survived by his children, Sharon Conrick (Gary), Pam Fields (Norman), Tom Masterson (Jennifer), and Jill Lockwood (Dick). Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, a sister and brother-in-law, Gerald and Charlene Phinney of Grand River Junction, Colorado.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Audrey, six sisters and two brothers.A graveside service will be held on Sept. 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the South Moriah Cemetery on the Moriah Road in Moriah, NY.Donations in his memory may be made to the Moriah Ambulance Squad, 628 Tarbell Hill Rd., Moriah, NY 12960.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.