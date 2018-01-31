Alma Thompson

TICONDEROGA | Alma R. Thompson, 83, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at Heritage Commons Residential Health Care of Ticonderoga.

Born in Cobleskill on May 20, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Percy Thompson and the late Ruth (Baucus) Thompson.

Alma spent most of her life in the Capital District, where she was employed as a clerical worker for New York state in various departments for many years.

She was predeceased by her brother, Edwin B. Thompson.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Randy Moore of Putnam Station; one sister, Anne Connors and her husband Robert of Crown Point; her step-mother, Louise Thompson of Ticonderoga; one step-sister, Valorie Sherwin of Port Henry; two step-brothers, Chuck Polihronakis (Valerie) of Florida, and Bill Polihronakis (Margaret) of Ticonderoga; two grandchildren, Allen Moore (Jenna) of Ticonderoga, and Amy Smith (Jesse), of Ticonderoga; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends called Monday, Jan. 29, from 3-4 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A memorial service followed on Monday at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Scott Tyler, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga, officiated.

Interment will take place in the spring at the family plot of the Elmwood Cemetery of Schaghticoke.

Donations in Alma’s memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker St., Ticonderoga, NY 12883 or Heritage Commons Residential Healthcare, 1019 Wicker St., Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.