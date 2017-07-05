TICONDEROGA — Andrew “Gump” Truman Sheets, Sr., 71, of Ticonderoga, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 26, 2017.

Andrew was born on July 7, 1945, in Philippe, West Virginia, to Reverend Howard T. Sheets and Rose (Shreeves) Sheets.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam era.

Andrew was raised in West Virginia until he moved to Ticonderoga in 1970. He was one of the workers who helped build the new International Paper Mill.

He was a very private man, but when it came to his family, he gave his all.

Andrew belonged to the Ticonderoga Fire Department, to the Defiance Hook and Ladder Company and the Jeffers Hose Company. Andy also served as an assistant fire chief for the department. He took his position in the fire department very seriously for many years.

Andrew worked at the International Paper Company from 1970 and retiring in 1998. He also belonged to the Quarter Century Club. Andy also coached little league and senior league baseball and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports.

Besides his parents, Andrew was pre-deceased by his sisters, Thelma (Thump) Ash of Sistersville, WV, Mary Sheets of Englewood, CA, and two infant brothers, Arthur and Perry Sheets, and his son-in-law, Howard David Schryer III.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Karen (Russell) Sheets; his two sons, Matthew D. Whitford of Ticonderoga, and Andrew T. Sheets, Jr. and his partner Michel of Lima, OH; his two daughters, Amy Schryer, which he called (Dooddle) and Keasha Sheets, both of Ticonderoga; and his two grandsons, Howard D. Schryer IV (Nicole), and Logan A. Schryer (Robin), both of Ticonderoga.

Andrew’s newest joy was his week old great-grandson, that he was fortunate to meet before his passing, Lucas Andrew Schryer. He is also survived by his brother Richard (Mary) Sheets of Newburg, WV, and sisters-in-law, Linda Compton (Mel) of Radcliff, KY, Cheryl Austin White of Ticonderoga, Mary Bartlett (Dick) of Hague, Holly Russell of Ticonderoga, Susan Russell-Snider (Ernie) of Moriah, andTerri Paff (Jay) of VA, brothers-in-law, Al Russell (Joann) of Ticonderoga, and Douglas Russell (Sam) of Putnam Station, as well as many nieces and nephews and many friends.

Per Andrews wishes, there will be no services. A Celebration of his life will be at a later date, for convenience of the family at this time.

Memorial donations in Andrew’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society, the American Diabetes Association, Ticonderoga Fire Department or the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.

