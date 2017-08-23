× Expand Photo provided Anna Elfriede (Schulz) Koehnke

(Sept. 19, 1926 - Aug. 15, 2017)

COVINGTON, VA | Anna Elfriede (Schulz) Koehnke, 90, of Covington, Virginia and formerly of Moriah Center and Saddle Brook, New Jersey, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

Born in Cuxhaven, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Julius Schulz and Anna Christina (Mahler) Schulz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Peter Werner Koehnke; a sister, Matilde Schoel and a brother, Werner Schulz.

Mrs. Koehnke immigrated from Germany after World War II. She was a former Assistant Administrator at the Montessori School in Annandale, Virginia. Her passion in life, besides her family, was traveling and the Adirondacks.

Surviving her are her three daughters, Chris (Bob) Bruce of Crown Point; Heide (Leo) Mulcahy and Susanne (Nelson) Clark, all of Covington, Virginia; nine grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; two sisters, Ilse Muhlenbruch of Hanover, Germany and Martha Hammack of Lake Wales, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sept. 30, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church in Port Henry.

Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or online at JDRF International.