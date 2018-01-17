× Expand Photo provided Anna M. Perrotta

MECHANICVILLE | Anna M. Perrotta, 93, former longtime resident of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 in Ticonderoga after a brief illness.

Born in Schuylerville, March 25, 1924, daughter of the late Barney an Edith DelConte, Anna was a homemaker, who had also served in the cafeteria for the Mechanicville public school system for some years. She also had assisted her late husband, merchandising stores for McCormick & Co.

An accomplished home-baker and cook, Anna enjoyed baking cakes for family and friends’ important events, bowling, taking leisure rides with her husband, visiting Saratoga Race Track every year, and being a constant source of information for her family who she treasured dearly.

She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Frank N. Perrotta, Sr, who died in 2014; her daughter Joyce “Penny” Perrotta and son Frank “Nick” Perrotta, Jr.

Survivors include her son Michael (Cathy) Perrotta of Davis, Florida and Rose (Bobby Ames) Cuilla of Ticonderoga; beloved grandchildren Chrissy (David) Anderson, Barb (Tom) Nantz, Michael (Melissa) Perrotta, Jr., Jason Perrotta and Jaime Cuilla Peppin; along with great-grandchildren Noah, Anthony, David, Nicole, Tristen, Caden, Isabella, Andrea, Ava, and Ingrid. She was also predeceased by her eight siblings.

A funeral service was held Friday at 1 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 South Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery.

Calling hours at the funeral home preceded the service.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

To leave condolences and for directions visit devito-salvadorefh.com.