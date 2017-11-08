× Expand Photo provided Anna Mae Perkins

HAGUE | Anna Mae Perkins, 77, of Hague, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Hague, Nov. 23, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Mildred B. (Trumble) Fish.

Anna has been a lifetime residence of Hague.

She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Her greatest enjoyment was her family and she was the center of her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Allen Perkins; and also by one daughter, Jackie Perkins.

Survivors include her three children, Pamela Grogan of Hague, Randy Perkins of Ticonderoga, and Julie Myers of Hague; one sister, Gladys Pinchion, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. at the family plot of the May Memorial Cemetery of Hague. The Rev. Skip Trembley will officiate.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.