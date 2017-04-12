× Expand Photo provided Anne Marie (Brooks) Anson

MORIAH — Anne Marie (Brooks) Anson, a longtime resident of Moriah passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, where she was lovingly being cared for, on April 6, 2017 at the age of 82. She will now be with the “love of her life,” her husband, Doug Anson who predeceased her.

She graduated from Port Henry High School in 1953. She retired from International Paper in 1990. Once retired, she worked at Moriah Central School in the cafeteria for a short time.

Anne loved to cook, bake, knit and host countless family gatherings. It always made her happy seeing all of us together enjoying her home cooked meals. Her love and passion was her family, friends and her home. She was a great listener and the most loving mom, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

She is survived by her four children, her daughter Rose Ormsbee and her husband Chris of Hudson Falls, her son Paul Arthur and his wife Michelle of Moriah, her son Mike Rotella and his companion Diane Bombard of Moriah, her daughter Annie Arthur of Saranac Lake, her sister Jane McGrath of Port Henry, along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be a private memorial service in the spring for the immediate family.

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.