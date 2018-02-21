× Expand Photo provided Annie (Anne Marie) Arthur

SARANAC LAKE | Annie (Anne Marie) Arthur, 58, of Saranac Lake (formerly Moriah) passed away unexpectedly after years of battling depression on Feb. 17, 2018.

Annie is now at peace with her mother Anne and step-father Doug Anson, who predeceased her.

Her life was truly a journey, marriage, two careers and travel. She loved her family and old friends and new ones at her church in Saranac Lake. She will be missed by all of us, but will always remain in our hearts. It is comforting knowing she is truly at peace.

Annie is survived by Rose and Chris Ormsbee, her sister and brother-in-law of Hudson Fall; Paul and Michelle Arthur, her brother and sister-in-law of Moriah; brother Mike Rotella and his partner Diane Bombard of Moriah; Aunt Jane McGrath of Port Henry along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a private scattering of her ashes in the spring so she can finally be with “Mother Earth.”

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.