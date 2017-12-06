× Expand Photo provided Arlene Frances Gandron Marek

TICONDEROGA | Arlene Frances Gandron Marek passed into eternity on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2015 in Denver, Colorado, where she had lived for 40 years.

Arlene was born in Ticonderoga on Nov. 28, 1927, to Jewel and Charlie Gandron. She was the sister of the late Vern Gandron, Geneva Gandron Gau, Norma Gandron DesJardins and Madeline (Tink) Gandron Brannock.

Arlene lived in Ticonderoga for over 30 years. She was married for 20 years to Sonny Marek. She is survived by her four children, Gary Marek of Colorado, Darlene Marek Ball of Connecticut, Gordon J. Marek, Jr. (Jim) of Lake George, and Trisha Marek Tausch Vowels of Arizona.

She has five grandchildren, Elaine Ball Campbell, Stephanie Ball Lane, Erin Tausch Krafft, Shannon Tausch, and Greg Marek. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Micah Campbell, Rosie and Jamie Lane, and Nora Krafft. She got to meet and know her two oldest great-grandchildren, for which she was so very thankful. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Arlene began working for NASA in Virginia at the beginning of NASA’s first Viking Space Mission to Mars — the first U.S. mission to Mars to land on the planet and return images of the surface to earth. It also performed experiments on the soil and air. She worked for the Project Manager from the program inception in Virginia to being built at Martin Marietta in Colorado, to being launched in 1975 from Cape Canaveral in Florida and monitoring of the information from California. After the completion of the program, she returned to Denver, Colorado, where her children were all living at the time and worked on several other projects that were built at the Martin Marietta facility there.

As well as being extremely interested in the space program, Arlene was an avid reader of many different genres. She had a personal collection of over 200 books and considered them to be some of her most valued treasures. She was also a gifted artist with embroidery, crewel embroidery, needle point and crochet. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren have the most beautiful Christmas stockings; she created many works that were framed; and all of her family will be kept warm for many years from the afghans she created.

Arlene loved to travel. She had the opportunity to live in Izmir, Turkey for three years and later took trips to England, Ireland, Scotland, Spain, Portugal and Greece.

Arlene’s ashes were recently buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ticonderoga, in her family plot.

