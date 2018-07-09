Kernersville, NC - Arthur "Art" Sheldon Baker, 93 passed away on Friday, July 6, 2018 at the NC State Veterans Home in Salisbury, NC. He was born August 23, 1924 in Westport, NY, the son of Ruth Sheldon and Raymond L. Baker. He loved growing up in the Adirondack Mountains of upstate NY. Arthur graduated from Elizabethtown Central School in 1942. He served his country during WWII stationed in Italy as a tail gunner on a B-24 in the Army Air Force. Following his military service, he began working with Southern Bell Telephone and worked as a Marketing Manager. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He will be deeply missed.Arthur was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, L. Pearl Linker Baker. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving children; David S. Baker (Kitty) of Greensboro, NC, Janet R. Taylor (Ken) of Oak Ridge, NC, Kenneth A. Baker (Kim) of Aurora, CO., grandchildren, Grayson Lyons, Macy Lyons, Phoenix Baker; and sister, Marylynn Burres of Westport, NY.Graveside service with full military rites with Rev. Sarah Holler officiating, will be held on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 10:30 am at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro, NC.Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Baker Family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhome.com.