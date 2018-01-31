× Expand Photo provided Arthur J. Tricka

HAGUE | Arthur J. Tricka, 93, passed away on Jan. 8, 2018. He was a resident of Hague for over 60 years and for the past few years, he was a resident at Heritage Commons Nursing Home of Ticonderoga.

Arthur was predeceased by his sister Irene (Spreemann) Ostrander and his nephew Frederick Lance Spreemann. Survivors include his daughter, Nancy Ruth (Tricka) Goldfarb and her husband Marcel, his grandsons Jason Cory and Noah James. He also had four great grandchildren: Juliette Rose, Olivia Grace, Gavin Greyson and Ruby James. He also had several nieces and nephews.

Arthur was a printer by trade. He worked for the Ticonderoga Sentinel at the old Christmas Club for many years. He also drove a school bus. He was well known in the area by many for his upholstery work. His hobby was making birdhouses, which he will most be remembered for. He came up with creative ideas to facilitate his skill. He could be seen at the lookout on Route 9N selling his birdhouses and conversing with all.

He enjoyed walking and walked three miles a day with his dog, Ivy, before having health issues. He was an avid reader and never had a TV until he was in his late 80s.

At Arthur’s request, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences to his family, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.