MINEVILLE | Becki Sue Wykes, of Mineville, New York, passed away Saturday, November 25th, 2017 at the Heritage Commons Nursing Home in Ticonderoga, New York with her loving family by her side. Becki was born in Ticonderoga, New York on November 27th, 1964. The daughter of Gary and Delores (Nephew) Wykes of Mineville, N.Y.

All who were blessed to know Becki were inspired by her strength and Determination.

Becki attended Moriah Central School and North Country Community College where she received an Associates Degree in Applied Science. Becki was well known for her athletic abilities in Basketball, Soccer and Softball. Becki was a devoted fan of the Syracuse Orangemen and the Boston Red Sox and even attended last seasons final Red Sox game at Fenway Park with her sister Lori and Niece Sarah.

Becki is survived by her parents Gary and Delores Wykes of Mineville, New York, her sister Lori Fuller and Nye Quesnel of Ticonderoga, New York. Her niece, Sarah Wholley of Virginia, nephew Howard Fuller Jr. of North Carolina and niece Nicole Fuller of California. Uncles and Aunts David and Fran Wykes of Florida, John and Sandy Goodroe of Wesport, Joe and Sandra Nephew of Mineville, and Richard and Sue Haskins of Plattsburgh. along with many special cousins, close friends, and her beloved pet princess Geisha. She was pre-deceased by her maternal grand-parents Harold and Louise Nephew, Paternal grandparents Emmett and Mary Wykes, step-grandfather(Howard Wenz)and brother-in-law Howard A. Fuller Sr.

Calling hours will be Saturday December 2, 2017 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Harland Funeral Home 4279 Main Street, Port Henry, N.Y. There will be a short service to follow at 3:00pm with Deacon Elliot Shaw officiating. A gathering will follow at the St. Patricks Church, Parish Center in Port Henry. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Moriah Ambulance squad, 630 Tarbell Hill Road, Moriah, N.Y. 12960