PORT HENRY | Bernice Marie Mayer, 87, of Port Henry passed away in her home on March 15, 2018.

She was born in Moriah on Nov. 4, 1930 to the late Ralph and Evelyn Cutting.

She leaves behind her daughter Bernice; son David and his girlfriend Patty and her two daughters, Reanna and Amanda; her sister Sr. Jane Frances, and granddaughter Michele Ward.

She was predeceased her husband Albert, daughter Carol, and brother Robert Cutting.

Bernie was kind hearted and giving. She loved to crochet and bake for Friends and Family.

She enjoyed her cats and all the wild animals that visited her yard.

Her greatest joy was her daily mass and church family at St Patrick’s in Port Henry.

She will be greatly missed here, but warmly welcomed by her friends and family in heaven.