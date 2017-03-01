PERU — Beverly (Irwin) Smith of Randolph, MA, Feb. 14, 2017, age 84. Beloved wife of Donald E. Smith, married for 64 years. Loving mother of Barry R. Smith and his wife Katelyn Quynn of Wellesley, MA; and Matthew D. Smith (deceased). Loving and proud grandmother of Henry Matthew Quynn Smith and Andrew Grayson Smith. Also survived by adored siblings Colleen Conners (Irwin) and Dick, Bruce and Dale Irwin; and many nephews and nieces.

Bev was born in Peru to Richard and Anna Irwin. She graduated from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in education. Bev and Don lived in Elizabethtown for 25 years, where they raised their sons and where Bev taught elementary school for several years. Later, Bev and Don moved to Cape Cod where for 12 years they owned and operated the Moby Dick Motel in South Harwich, MA and then retired and relocated to Chatham, MA where they lived for 15 years. Bev was a devoted mother dedicated to raising her family. In her free time Bev was an avid follower of Democratic politics, a voracious reader, a meditation enthusiast and cat lover. With a kind word for and about everyone, Bev will be remembered as warm, gentle, always loving and spiritual. Quick to share her time and infectious sense of humor with others, she brought out the best in everyone she met.

A memorial service will be held this spring in Peru. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bev’s memory to NewBridge on the Charles, c/o HSL Development Office, 1200 Centre St., Boston, MA 02131.